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A New Technological Paradigm? What UFO Disclosure Could Mean for Clean Energy, Human Consciousness, and Our Shared Future
Reported UFO/UAP craft are a profound gateway to entirely new technological paradigms. We draw on the most reputable, verifiable, and credible sources…
May 21
•
Amber Yang
12
3
3
April 2026
Cultivating Seeds of Truth
What we're doing to make uncensored media and controversial research more accessible.
Apr 16
•
Mark Bailey
11
6
March 2026
UFO Disclosure Explained: New Solutions for Humanity w/ Daniel Sheehan and Amber Yang (Video)
A visually impactful 23-minute educational video exploring the unprecedented UFO disclosure movement now underway to declassify reality.
Mar 13
•
Amber Yang
9
3
February 2026
Epstein Files Pt. 2: Beyond Sex Trafficking—Zorro Ranch and a Darker Scientific Agenda
Epstein’s deep ties to the scientific and banking elite–and their active exploration of eugenics, designer babies, human cloning, social engineering…
Feb 19
•
Amber Yang
26
7
14
Epstein Files Pt. 1: What Official Documents Are Revealing About Elite Child Trafficking, Sexual Blackmail, and Mind Control
A declassified FBI report regarding an alleged Epstein victim, and a brief, verifiable history of high-level trafficking, rape, torture and murder of…
Feb 12
•
Amber Yang
30
8
12
January 2026
Turning 30: My Reflections on Transforming a Divided and Violent World | Introduction to the Season for Nonviolence
As we enter the Season for Nonviolence, I reflect on the profound awakening and initiations that led me onto a path of personal and collective…
Jan 31
•
Amber Yang
10
4
1
Managing a Society in Crisis: A History of Militarized Policing in the US and the Suppression of Dissent Across the Political Spectrum
Policymakers predicted social breakdown in the 60s. militarized policing, suppressing dissent, and the use of social division to justify authoritarian…
Jan 15
•
Amber Yang
5
1
The Supreme Court Case That Could Shield Pesticide Makers From Accountability Despite Decades of Human Harm & Manipulated Science
Undeniable evidence that the billions of pounds of pesticides sprayed on our food each year harm & kill humans—& how that evidence was suppressed while…
Jan 9
•
Amber Yang
6
4
1
How The Deep State Won the War on Drugs: A Complete Timeline
The war on drugs operates as a pipeline to feed big banks, CIA covert wars and black budget programs, cartels, and mass incarceration while maintaining…
Jan 8
•
Amber Yang
10
1
Dancing Through the Seasons of 2025: 'What Good is Freedom If We Don't Feel It?'
Dance is one of the oldest human technologies for freedom and raising consciousness—pulling us into direct experience and awakening our capacity to…
Jan 1
•
Amber Yang
6
2
1
December 2025
The Most Important Gift This Season is the Creative Genius in You
6-minute message that reflects on the deeper meaning of gifts during this holiday season.
Dec 26, 2025
•
Amber Yang
5
1
3 Inspiring Stories on What Helps Us Heal and Live Well in Dark Times
“Despite the awesome powers of technology, many of us still do not live very well. We may need to listen to one another’s stories again.” — Dr. Rachel…
Dec 23, 2025
•
Amber Yang
2
1
1
© 2026 Amber Yang
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