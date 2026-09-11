WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
Sep 11

I think it was back in 2009, I heard an NPR report stating that America was directly and indirectly responsible for close to 12 million deaths worldwide since WWII, obviously that number has tripled now that the apartheid state of Israel is murdering Palestinians by the thousands, and we now have a Congressional Military Industrial Complex.

Reply
Share
Kirsten's avatar
Kirsten
Sep 11

Great article, thank you.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amber Yang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture