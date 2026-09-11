Twenty-five years ago on 9/11, a vast machine of perpetual war, intrusive surveillance, high-tech human rights abuses, and unaccountable power was born in the ashes of our civil liberties.

The 9/11 Commission was given a $15 million budget to investigate the attacks. This might sound like a lot, but by comparison, the sprawling investigation of Bill Clinton’s scandals (which included the Monica Lewinsky affair) consumed at least $30 million. What does that say about the priority placed on finding out the deeper forces behind one of the greatest tragedies in American history?

WantToKnow.info has been investigating the unanswered questions surrounding 9/11 since our founding in 2003. Our comprehensive 9/11 Information Center includes detailed timelines tracing relevant events back to the 1980s, concise investigative summaries, documentaries and major-media reporting, along with collections of media statements from senior military, intelligence and government officials who have publicly questioned important aspects of the official account. The late theologian and prolific 9/11 researcher Dr. David Ray Griffin once wrote:

WantToKnow.info is a great source of information. I myself first learned about the problems in the official account of 9/11 from this website early in 2003. It has continued since that time to provide exactly what it says: ‘reliable, verifiable information on major cover-ups.’ WantToKnow.info is eminently worthy of support.

Below is a brief overview of some of the key facts, unanswered questions, evidence of concealment and obstruction surrounding the 9/11 investigation, and the far-reaching consequences of the War on Terror that followed. The post 9/11 realities we also explore presents a disturbing paradox; our response did not make us safer. Below, we bring together rarely connected evidence showing how the machinery built to fight terrorism has repeatedly fueled the very violence, terrorism, and extremism we’re told to fear—from FBI operations manufacturing terrorist plots at home, American military prisons serving as incubators for terrorist networks, brutal drone warfare creating new generations of extremists, to a War on Drugs that failed to stop the drug trade while enriching warlords and drug traffickers. In fact, former Congressman Dennis Kucinich recently pointed to the ultimate irony: forces descending from al-Qaeda went from being America’s defining enemy after 9/11 to emerging victorious in Syria after years of US-backed regime change efforts.

When it comes to the evidence of a 9/11 cover-up, here is what has held up after 25 years:

The War on Terror we launched after 9/11 did not make us safer. In reality, the machinery built to fight terrorism fueled the very violence, terrorism, and extremism we were told to be afraid of.

Serious questions remain about how the post-9/11 terrorism threat has been measured and presented to the public. The FBI has had a notorious history of manufacturing terrorist plots, often targeting vulnerable minors who have significant cognitive and intellectual disabilities yet no history of violence. FBI operatives were found to have proposed terrorist plots, supplied money or weapons, coached vulnerable targets and then arrested them for participating. Human Rights Watch found that the majority of defendants in post-9/11 terrorist cases had no actual ties to terrorism or to terrorist organizations. The organization concluded that, “the FBI may have created terrorists out of law-abiding individuals.” National security expert Sahar Aziz put it best: “If there was a serious terrorist threat in America, the FBI would not be spending its time entrapping a mentally ill minor.”

The biggest Al Qaeda plot the FBI claimed to have foiled in the years following the 9/11 attacks involved no weapons, no plot, and no Al Qaeda. Instead, the vague, implausible threat by a group of construction workers in Florida to blow up U.S. buildings, including Chicago’s Sears Tower, was mostly the making of the FBI, whose undercover operatives sought out the men, promised them money, and coached them over months to implicate themselves in a conspiracy to commit violent acts they never actually intended or had the means to carry out. The “Liberty City Seven” case — known by its connection to the poor, violence-ridden Miami neighborhood where the men involved lived — was the most high-profile FBI investigation of a supposed terrorist cell after the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. The ordeal of the seven Black men, most of them Haitian American, who were manipulated by two paid FBI informants into pledging allegiance to Al Qaeda is recounted in a new Frontline documentary, “In the Shadow of 9/11.” The case set the stage for hundreds of FBI sting operations in the following years, as the bureau continued to frame individuals who were often poor, credulous, and had dubious ability to independently plan any attacks. Rather than abandoning stings as pointless and harmful ... the FBI doubled down on them, in some cases even providing weapons to the individuals they set up.

— “The Most High-Profile Al Qaeda Plot Foiled After 9/11 Was an FBI Scam,” The Intercept

Based on all of our research, we believe that these facts about 9/11 are just the tip of the iceberg. We deserve better than leaders who lie to us, create the very enemies we’re told to be afraid of, and kill in our name with our taxpayer dollars.

We can’t shift the chaos we’re in until we name it clearly. When we can recognize what’s really pushing us—in our personal lives and as a society—we already have a degree of freedom from it. Challenging information can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these challenges to light—fueling open dialogue and constructive action.

With faith in a transforming world,

Amber Yang for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

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