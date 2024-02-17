At WantToKnow.info, we believe that truth is not merely something to discover, it’s something to integrate. For more than two decades, we’ve educated millions of people on suppressed, underreported, or hidden information from public view while highlighting the visionary people, ideas, and solutions working to transform the violence, artificial scarcity and suffering in our world. We help people understand not only what is happening in the world, but how information shapes the way we think, feel, and relate to one another.

We fulfill our educational mission by:

Supporting mindful media literacy in a world where algorithms, social media influencers, and polarizing media outlets compete for our attention

Shining a light into the darkest corners of the world using verifiable, credible, and reputable media sources

Creating comprehensive educational resources and transformational content to inspire open dialogue, self-directed learning and deeper sensemaking

Empowering people to explore difficult realities that challenge their assumptions about the world with tools/resources/courses/events/classes that connect the dots, expand perspective, and build inner resilience

Inspiring people to become active participants in creating a better world by highlighting real-world solutions and inspiring possibilities.

Our Origins

We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit information service established in 2003 by Fred Burks, a White House presidential interpreter turned whistleblower. He had first-hand access to high levels of power, witnessed government lies and deception, and wanted to educate the public using verifiable and reliable information.

Since then, we’ve received 24+ million visits.

Our Work

Weekly Newsletters

Summaries of important news articles on major cover-ups, the hidden forces shaping history and driving today’s global challenges, and inspiring stories and solutions.

News Database

Every weekly news summary enters our news archive of 13,000+ articles across 100+ categories—a research tool used by thousands of journalists, researchers, activists, and everyday truth seekers since our founding. Our database stands as one of the most comprehensive collections of conspiracy and corruption news. We also have over 3,000 news article summaries and 18 subcategories focused on inspirational news and solutions.

Substack + YouTube

Original investigations, mindful news briefs, interviews, and visual storytelling that weave together darker truths with the inspiring movements transforming those very systems.

Coming soon: Courses, live masterclasses, and events!

A Poem Written by WTK Director Amber Yang

Connecting the dots where others see divide

We followed the threads through history and time

Looking beneath the surface and beyond the headlines

Exploring the forces shaping our world today

And the visionaries showing us another way

We’ve seen enough darkness to know it is real

Enough trauma and suffering to know what needs to heal

It takes courage to witness what’s hidden from view

The darkness around us and within us too

Some truths hit hard like the bright sun in your eyes

Takes time to adjust when illusion dies

And somehow the deeper we learned to see

The more we discovered what connects you and me

The world doesn’t change through more enemies and blame

But through a transformation in how we relate and create

The deeper we looked, the less it was about them

The more it became about all of us

What in me needs healing and purifying to become part of the remedy

What in me needs courage to become who I’m meant to be

Every truth brought into light begins to set us free

Revealing possibilities and solutions we were never taught to see

We are all part of a story still unfolding through time

Join us in being part of a global movement of courageous hearts transforming life on Earth, one soul at a time

WantToKnow.info is a news information service of the nonprofit organization, Public Education & Empowerment Resource Service (PEERS). PEERS embraces a bold vision of building a brighter future by cultivating global community and by educating the public on little-known forces underlying the political and economic structures shaping our world.