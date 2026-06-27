Covid is an amazing case study in groupthink and the effects of partisan bias.

– Stephen Macedo, political scientist, professor of politics at Princeton University

Perhaps the greatest damage done by the COVID era was not to public health, but to our social health. Questioning official narratives cost people their reputations, careers, platforms, friendships, and even marriages. While forced isolation and prolonged lockdown policies physically separated us, we were also encouraged to fear and shame one another, censor one another, and view simple disagreement as a dangerous threat. In the name of protecting public health, we undermined one of its most essential foundations: social connection.

Social connection is a major determinant of health. Research shows that social isolation is one of the strongest predictors of premature death, carrying a mortality risk comparable to smoking and obesity.

The long-term social consequences of pandemic policies are becoming impossible to ignore. A Pew Research Center study found that Americans are significantly now less likely to trust one another or even people living next door than they once were. Time spent helping or caring for people outside the family has dropped by more than one-third. Digital habits formed during the pandemic normalized isolating and sedentary lifestyles. Crisis capitalism contributed to the dystopian rise of boarded up businesses across the country and the closure of many third places—the gathering places beyond work and home that once fostered civic life and a sense of belonging.

How did policies with such profound social costs come to be accepted with so little public debate? In this investigation, we explore how many COVID-era policies and mandates didn’t actually have a scientific basis, and failed to hold up in the face of real world evidence. We also emphasize the devastating public health costs of fear, division, and social isolation.

As we’ll discuss below, the most effective COVID messaging used to increase compliance did not rely on scientific evidence alone. They relied on using fear, shame, social status, the threat of exclusion, and censorship as levers for shaping public behavior. The result was one of the largest real-world case studies in groupthink, conformity, and behavior modification in modern history.

Yet understanding what happened is only the first step. Reviving social trust, open dialogue, and human connection may be one of the most important public health challenges of our time. Without them, no society can respond wisely to future crises. Restorative justice scholar Claudia Mazzucato writes that the COVID era created a form of collective trauma marked by dehumanizing isolation, the expanded use of military and police powers, increased surveillance, and the loss of fundamental freedoms. Human rights scholars have called for a COVID Truth and Reconciliation Commission, citing the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, who warned that COVID had become a “pathogen of repression” where governments suppressed dissent in the name of public health.

If we want to ensure that this never happens again, we need to carefully consider what actually occurred during this turbulent moment in history. Which companies and institutions manipulated our conversations and censored legitimate views? How can we repair the long term damage that was done to our social health and economy by pandemic policies? And how can we restore trust in our institutions if there is no transparency or accountability with the harm that was done?

Propaganda ends where simple dialogue begins.

– French political and social scientist Jacques Ellul

We were told that COVID policies and mandates were based on “strong science and good data.” Even now, many of their lasting harms remain unacknowledged and unaddressed in the mainstream.

The research resulted in a modified virus that was 10,000 times more infectious in lungs, 1 million times more infectious in brains and three times more lethal in humanized lab mice, [Rutgers University molecular biologist Dr. Richard] Ebright testified earlier this week, based on NIH disclosures of the experiment.

–Dr. Anthony Fauci writes COVID-19 lab leak is a ‘conspiracy theory’ in memoir — but told Congress it wasn’t, New York Post

This comes at a remarkable moment. Top editors of world-renowned journals have warned that much of published scientific and medical research is distorted by fraud, corruption, and compromised regulatory agencies who put corporate profits over human health. Newly declassified documents released by outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reveal that the US has funded more than 120 biolabs across over 30 countries, many engaged in research involving dangerous pathogens and, in some cases, gain-of-function experiments.

The COVID Vaccine Injury Cover-Up

During the pandemic, the term “anti-vaxxer” became so emotionally loaded that even asking reasonable questions about vaccine safety carried significant social and professional risk. Yet now, extensive media coverage has chronicled devastating COVID vaccine injuries, including reports of accelerated cancer progression, permanent heart damage, brain injuries, paralysis, autoimmune disorders, and deaths. Senior FDA officials have now acknowledged there have been serious, life-changing injuries that weren’t adequately recognized, and that those reporting post-vaccination injuries have been “completely ignored and dismissed and gaslighted.”

Still, official narratives continue to downplay this growing body of documentation, insisting that COVID vaccine injuries are rare and the benefits outweigh the risks. Yet because these vaccines have only existed for a few years, no one can honestly claim to know their full long-term health effects.

Read our Substack, The Nuanced View on COVID Vaccine Injuries and Lawsuits, for more on this important information.

Officials couldn’t easily convince people to take an experimental vaccine with unstudied long-term safety. So they abandoned transparent scientific debate and informed consent and turned to the science of persuasion . If the science was so clear, why was so much persuasion necessary?

In a remarkable admission, a 2020 Yale study received an ethical exemption to test how best to persuade people to take a COVID vaccine before one even existed. Researchers experimented with messages promoting vaccine safety, effectiveness, and science, alongside psychological tactics rooted in guilt, embarrassment, conformity, social pressure, and fear of being ostracized or judged by others. The study found that some of the strongest effects came not from scientific evidence, but from emotional and social manipulation designed to increase compliance.

The main findings of the study are below:

Messages that frame vaccination as a cooperative action to protect others or emphasize how non-vaccination might negatively affect one’s social image increased reported willingness to advise a friend, and increased judgment of non-vaccinators.

A Yale article reviewing the study notes that appeals to community spirit and shame are most likely to shift vaccine attitudes. Gregory A. Huber, the Forst Family Professor of Political Science in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences and a co-author of the study reported that “emotional appeals, such as evoking embarrassment, motivate people to reach out to others. That effect is likely very important to increasing the vaccination rate.”

Leaked WhatsApp messages revealed that senior UK officials viewed fear as a tool of public policy, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock discussing how to “deploy the new [COVID] variant” to “frighten the pants off everyone” and increase compliance with lockdown restrictions.

The daily diet of statistics on deaths, hospitalisations and Covid cases has been so effective that compliance with lockdown has gone far beyond what ministers expected. The problem with fear, as one behavioural scientist said ... is that “you can’t turn it on and off like a tap.” [Fear] clouds rational thinking. You become more reliant on government messaging, which makes you more frightened, which makes you even more reliant on their messaging, creating a doom loop. We have forgotten how to analyse risk.

– “State of fear: how ministers ‘used covert tactics’ to keep scared public at home,”The Telegraph

The CDC’s iconic coronavirus illustration became one of the defining visual symbols of COVID, appearing in virtually news article about COVID. Although viruses have no natural color and cannot be seen with the naked eye, the illustration deliberately used vivid red spike proteins, dramatic lighting, deep shadows, and three-dimensional rendering to create an image that immediately conveyed danger and urgency. Even the illustrators acknowledged they selected red because it commanded attention far more effectively than softer alternatives. The result transformed an invisible microscopic particle into a visually menacing symbol that reinforced the psychological atmosphere of fear surrounding the pandemic.

The CDC vision is otherworldly, a death star floating in deep space, with curious stars glimmering in the distance. The red spikes give it an ominously sticky quality, as if it is some alien, manufactured burr picked up on a stroll through a blasted, dystopian landscape. Part of the CDC’s mission is to promote “healthy and safe behaviors,” and the color scheme chosen clearly emphasizes the threat this virus poses to those who refuse to, or cannot, socially distance themselves.

– “Coronavirus is a killer. But this artist won’t reduce it to a cartoon villain.,”The Washington Post

Psychological tactics to change public behavior have concerning implications. The unethical use of “nudge” tactics to inflate fear among the public prompted 40 psychologists in the UK to write a letter to the Parliament’s Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, saying it was “highly questionable whether a civilised society should knowingly increase the emotional discomfort of its citizens as a means of gaining their compliance.” The letter added:

Government scientists deploying fear, shame and scapegoating to change minds is an ethically dubious practice that in some respects resembles the tactics used by totalitarian regimes … where the state inflicts pain on a subset of its population in an attempt to eliminate beliefs and behaviour they perceive to be deviant.

The Hidden Public Health Cost of Fear and Division

Instead of openly discussing medical risks that were minimized or even covered up, official narratives emphasized the social risks of noncompliance. Tragically, pandemic policies themselves damaged the social, psychological, and relational conditions needed for human health. Public health was actually worsened in the name of managing a virus.

Fear is not merely an emotion. It is a biological state with real consequences. Chronic stress contributes to 75–90% of human diseases and is tied to six of the leading causes of death in the US including heart disease, cancer, and suicide. Neuroscientists at Harvard have found that the brain plays a central role in regulating immune responses and even generating symptoms of illness . Chronic stress, anxiety, and negative emotional states are known to impair immune function and can worsen a variety of health conditions. If fear influences how the body experiences and responds to disease, the psychological effects of years of fear-based public messaging deserve far more scrutiny than they have received.

Fear changes the way we perceive reality. Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett’s work showed how the same piece of information can be interpreted very differently depending on a person’s physiological state. When we can regulate our emotions, we are generally more capable of critical thinking, perspective-taking, and tolerating uncertainty. When we are fearful, stressed, isolated, or overwhelmed, our perception narrows. Research shows that the heart sends more signals to the brain than the brain sends to the heart. When the heart is in an incoherent rhythm (stress, fear, etc), the messages it sends disrupt cognition and critical thinking. This sabotages the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for empathy, logic, and decision-making.

That means fear can make it harder to distinguish between your own direct experience and the propaganda fed to you by institutions, experts, political movements, or even by your favorite media echo chamber.

Propaganda can contain accurate information yet still mislead by selectively presenting facts, omitting context, and framing issues to produce a desired emotional or political response. Its goal is often not to help you think more clearly, but to make you feel more certain—through fear, outrage, urgency, simplistic heroes and villains, and by discouraging questions or nuance.

The same psychological vulnerabilities that governments exploited during COVID have become the foundation of the modern attention economy. A growing body of research is making it clear that our media systems are structurally designed to amplify outrage and division. The result is an information environment where emotional activation is much more profitable than understanding, nuance, or viewpoint diversity. This manipulated environment creates the illusion of consensus about the official story while at the same time promoting the illusion of division by amplifying extremes. In other words, our fears about each other aren’t always a natural response to genuine threats. Often times, they’re a reaction to distorted media messaging that hijacks our emotions, pits us against one another, and collapses complex issues into artificial binaries.

The fact that we’re increasingly socially isolated means also that we’re not testing our ideas about the world with other people,” he said. “And the more you sit around the table with other people who might have somewhat different views, the more you start moderating your own views. And the increasing lack of social interaction and social isolation as a result, for a lot of people — amplified by echo chambers — makes people more radical.

–Americans Are Unhappier Than Ever. Solo Dining May Be a Sign.,New York Times

A society cannot thrive when its people are afraid of one another. The more we come to see one another as threats, the less we talk to each other, or listen to each other.

A baby starved of social contact has difficulty developing a regulated nervous system. Young men with few social acquaintances develop high adrenaline levels. Lonely students have low levels of immune cells. Prison inmates prefer violence to solitary confinement. In the US, social isolation is a greater public health problem than obesity.

– Douglas Rushkoff, author and media theorist professor,Team Human

Stella Morabito, former CIA analyst who specialized in Soviet propaganda and disinformation methods, explains the power of gaining compliance through emotional manipulation tactics in her new book, The Weaponization of Loneliness: How Tyrants Stoke Our Fear of Isolation to Silence, Divide, and Conquer. Here’s a striking passage from her book:

Even if the great majority of a population is not on board with an authoritarian agenda, a huge part of the agenda can be achieved through the power of mobs. Propagandized agendas can advance quickly when there’s a good dose of agitation along with well-orchestrated media support for them. This all serves to ignite the social contagion of high emotion. In order to get all of society on board, they must enlist mobs to promote the illusion of compliance with their visions. Mobs enforce the narrative, often through violence. They help censor any competing views through intimidation and various forms of book burning. The common denominator of such revolutions past, present, and future is the weaponization of loneliness. All its features pit people against one another. All were at work in various ways in past revolutions of modern history. And all result in our further atomization, our further separation from one another. The most critical features are the forces of identity politics, political correctness, and mobs. Identity politics is clearly meant to divide us into hostile groups, such as oppressor and victim, based on race or sex or any other demographic grouping. Political correctness induces us to self-censor, which means we drive ourselves into further isolation by limiting our exchanges with others to avoid the risk of social rejection. Mobs then serve as agitation forces that push propaganda into action. They intimidate others into silence and compliance and finally can cause any agenda—no matter how fringy—to become policy. Another way to think about the machinery is as a combustion engine that can’t operate without ignited fuel. The fuel is our conformity impulse, and the spark is our fear. Without them, the machinery of loneliness simply can’t operate. So if we cannot shake off our conformity impulse and fear of isolation, we will remain self-silenced, isolated, and obedient to the mob. We will end up lonelier, more exhausted, and conditioned to repeat the cycle.

The Asch conformity experiments reveal how strongly a person’s opinions are affected by people around them, even when it means denying their own intuition and sense of things. Yet interestingly enough, Morabito points out that “partnering with a subject enormously reduced conformity in giving a false answer. Partnering even by just one person punctures the illusion that everyone has the same opinion. And it has an effect on bystanders, even if they don’t immediately chime in.”

Emotional regulation is the foundation of intellectual freedom. Freedom in the digital era is the capacity to exercise ownership of your own attention, perception, and participation in a world designed to manipulate and exploit them. To notice where fear of judgment or cancel culture shapes what we are willing to say, question, or explore beyond what we know. To have the courage to question narratives that have been normalized—and to inspire others to think for themselves rather than outsource their thinking to institutions that should be continuously questioned and held accountable.

Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the NIH and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, argues that modern science has become too dependent on centralized authority and institutional gatekeepers rather than independent verification and open debate. In his speech titled Launching a Second Scientific Revolution, he proposed reforms including funding independent scientists to replicate and verify influential studies before they become widely accepted, while also decentralizing research funding. Together, these changes reflect a broader recognition that restoring public trust will require more transparency, greater intellectual humility, and a scientific culture that welcomes dissent rather than discourages it. He also calls for the NIH to fund more bold, unconventional ideas that have a higher chance of failure but a much greater chance of producing transformative discoveries and breakthroughs that can dramatically improve human health.

We can’t shift the chaos we’re in until we name it clearly. When we can recognize what’s really pushing us—in our personal lives and as a society—we already have a degree of freedom from it. Challenging information can paradoxically remind us of the greater good. It is the courage of the people and the love for the common good that bring these challenges to light—fueling open dialogue and constructive action.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

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