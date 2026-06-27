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WantToKnow.info

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Mark Bailey's avatar
Mark Bailey
5d

This is excellent work. It pulls together all of the threads that are usually considered in isolation, connecting them together into one of the most damning indictments of the pandemic response I've come across. At some point, the conversation has to shift from "they lied!" to "how should we be making decisions now that we know what the people in power have actually done to us?"

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Morpheus's avatar
Morpheus
5d

Amber, this is another masterful invitation for people to wake up. It’s the best retrospective article on COVID that I’ve ever read. I’ve passed it around. Like you, I might get a lot of flack for it, but at this point I don’t care.

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