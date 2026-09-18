WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freeq O’Nature's avatar
Freeq O’Nature
1d

Been reading wanttoknow for too many years to count....now the new one. Thanks! 😊

Reply
Share
hedy Sussmann's avatar
hedy Sussmann
1d

Despite immense challenges Mark you have somehow overcome their tenacious hold and summited with such honour. I hold you in such respect dear man. I'm sorry I can't contribute currently and that may not change in the near future unfortunately. I wish it were otherwise.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amber Yang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture