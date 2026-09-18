Dear PEERS community,

There’s a lot happening behind the scenes at WantToKnow.info right now.

We’re launching a completely rebuilt WantToKnow.info website (read below), creating powerful new tools for exploring our comprehensive “news taboos” and “conspiracy encyclopedia” archive, expanding our original investigations and videos, and developing a new series of educational courses with a masterclass on mindful media literacy as a top priority. Our new search portal brings together thousands of news articles, books, videos, investigations, and educational resources in ways that make more than two decades of WantToKnow research easier to explore than ever before.

And we’re just getting started.

While you may know me only as a name on the WantToKnow newsletter, I think of you often. Nearly every week for the last dozen years, I’ve read and summarized the news that we’ve delivered to you. I’ve also worked closely with our executive director Amber Yang, helping her with the research and editing that goes into her incredible investigations and videos.

I love this job and find it very meaningful to help people make better sense of this crazy era we find ourselves in. Here’s a little more about me and my history with PEERS to give you a better idea of who is working behind the scenes here.

The story with PEERS and the new WantToKnow.info website

In 2014, my mentor and former PEERS board member Oliver Markley introduced me to Fred Burks and Fred hired me to edit the news summaries for wanttoknow.info‘s weekly newsletter. Since then, I’ve summarized over 8,000 news articles for our archive and become a board member. This last year, with Fred retiring into an advisory role, I’ve additionally taken on the job of CFO and treasurer, as well as become responsible for maintaining PEERS websites.

When I looked under the hood, I found that much of our web infrastructure wasn’t compatible with modern standards. In my opinion, wanttoknow.info in particular needed to be completely rebuilt as soon as possible. Rebuilding a site like this is very complicated and we’d never had a budget for anything like that. But the need to rebuild was urgent so this year I put a few hundred hours of volunteer time into creating the new website that we needed from scratch. I also rebuilt our peerservice.org homepage to make it easier for people to find clear and accurate information about our organization.

The new WantToKnow aims to be clear, well-organized, secure, privacy aware, and fully searchable. It’s a data-first design with open source code. It includes new tools that are genuinely useful and impossible to find anywhere else, like specialized timelines and an MK Ultra document search engine. The composition of our news archive is now easy to explore. And, though the public may never see it, the new site’s admin console is dramatically improved, with workflow automation ready to save us maybe 200 unnecessary administrative hours a year while maintaining exactly the same editorial quality.

Currently, the new website is staged at https://new.wanttoknow.info. Once we’ve fully tested it, it will be moved to https://wanttoknow.info. Initially, the core news service, search portal, timelines, books, and select pages will be presented in the new style, while the existing website will remain available at https://archive.wanttoknow.info. Existing links to all WantToKnow pages that haven’t yet been converted to the new format should still work, and all other PEERS websites will remain available.

One of the things I’m most excited about is our new search portal. It includes all news articles, books, updated pages, YouTube videos, and Substack investigations. News articles can now be searched by publisher as well as by category, date, and editorial ranking. Any search results can be summarized by AI. I’ve also included an inspiring only mode, which only returns inspirational content.

How you can help

As a nonprofit funded by grassroots donations, our future has never been assured. Right now, for the first time in 12 years, PEERS may not have sufficient funding to continue paying me for editing the news, keeping the books, and maintaining web operations. I’m committed to keeping our operation going, even if it means volunteering my time when funding falls short. But the time I can commit to volunteering is limited, and we could better serve the public with a more financially sustainable organization. Here’s how you can help:

make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation to PEERS

try out the new website, test its features, and complete our simple survey about the experience

if you run across a piece of reliable, verifiable news that we should cover and add to our archive, share it with us using the new contact form

if you’re a developer, review or contribute to the new website’s open source codebase on Github

join our public Telegram group to participate in conversations about WantToKnow and PEERS

More about me

My professional background is in tech and the arts. I’ve painted many portraits, managed research projects, authenticated historical documents, published 10 science fiction novels, and worked in data science with a natural language programming (NLP) specialization. I have a passion for information design, and love creating decentralized systems that can be used as better alternatives to mainstream systems.

My personal history involves challenges that have given me unusual insight into some of the darker topics WantToKnow covers. I’m a survivor of childhood abuse at the hands of a member of an international pedophile network, who I exposed when I was 21 in 2003. Separately, I’m also a survivor of mind control programming related to a charter school I was a part of during my high school years. I also live with cluster headaches, which is one of the most painful conditions known to medical science. You can read about my experience with these things in a short collection of essays titled Navigating Dystopia.

I’m not political or religious, but I do believe that we’re immortal souls here on Earth for important reasons that we may never fully understand. I also believe strongly that it’s everyone’s obligation to make our society more free and more fair, which isn’t really the way things have been heading. In my opinion, turning things around will require clear, uncensored, accurate information about what’s already happened, what’s happening now, and what possibilities exist for making things better.

The way I usually frame it is in terms of radical transformation. Like it or not, society is radically transforming as a consequence of technological advancement. Change on this scale is naturally difficult, but it also contains the incredible opportunity to influence the direction of our transformation. And I firmly believe that we can make sure our transformation is a beneficial one if we work together. Although my role in this primarily concerns information, we all have important roles to play in bringing a more free and fair world into being.

If you have questions about any of this or just want to talk about WantToKnow or PEERS, you can contact me directly at mark@wanttoknow.info.

Hope you like the new website.

With faith in a transforming world,

Mark Bailey for PEERS and WantToKnow.info

p.s. You can read my novel Small Gods of Time Travel for free here. It would be inappropriate for me to advertise the books I have for sale here so please contact me if you’re interested in learning more about my science fiction.

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

Subscribe to our free weekly newsletter here: https://www.wanttoknow.info/subscribe