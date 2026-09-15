There is no better time to release our latest film than during National Clean Energy Week (September 14-18). The transition to cleaner energy is already underway, yet some of the most promising energy technologies that could transform our world remain almost entirely outside the mainstream conversation.

So we’re starting a new conversation.

The film starts with a major challenge facing humanity today: our technological power is advancing faster than the moral and ethical development of human consciousness. As you’ll see in this video, the insights and breakthrough thinking to make sense of this problem didn’t come from anywhere ordinary. It was through the emerging conversations surrounding UFOs, non-human intelligence, and the growing field of psychic and consciousness research related to the disclosure movement.

In this mini-film, I interview visionaries and thought leaders in consciousness research, breakthrough energy technologies, and those at the forefront of the unprecedented grassroots UFO/UAP disclosure movement now underway to explore even bigger questions:

What is the larger purpose of disclosure that can help our lives and our larger culture?

In an information landscape that is more manipulated and polarized than ever… What do we trust?

What might disclosure reveal not only about new technologies and the nature of reality, but about the capacities humanity will need to develop if we are going to use our growing technological power wisely?

And going even deeper, who will we be if and when major public contact with non-human intelligence happens?

Together, we explore verifiable and well-researched information surrounding:

Clean, decentralized energy technologies beyond wind and solar , breaking down terms like “free energy,” zero-point energy, and other non-conventional ways of harnessing abundant energy — including an examination of what UFO/UAP craft reported by military witnesses and whistleblowers may reveal about advanced energy and propulsion systems that operate without conventional fuel.

The systematic suppression of breakthrough energy technologies , from military secrecy and scientific gatekeeping to an economy shaped by oil wars, centralized power, and artificial scarcity.

The evolutionary relationship between human consciousness, the growing field of psychic research, and advanced energy technologies.

Mindful media literacy , essential consciousness skills, and real-world principles for navigating uncertainty, media polarization, and propaganda.

The deeper consciousness shift that technological progress and UFO disclosure requires of us— developing the discernment, moral responsibility, and ethical maturity to ensure increasingly powerful technologies serve humanity rather than deepen human suffering.

Learn more about the people featured in this film:

We hope this mini-film helps bring these emerging conversations out of the margins and into a larger public dialogue about our shared future.

Please support us by watching the film and sharing widely if the message resonates with you!

WantToKnow.info is a nonprofit news information service founded by White House whistleblower Fred Burks in 2003, after he testified in a high-profile terrorism trial about how U.S. government officials repeatedly lied to the international press during his time as a language interpreter for presidents and top government officials around the world.

We go beyond today’s headlines to uncover the hidden forces shaping history and driving global events today, regardless of who’s elected in office. Our organization serves a dual purpose: exposing verifiable information on high level corruption and cover-ups and highlighting the best of humanity with solutions and stories that remind us of our innate goodness and collective power. We have a comprehensive database of over 13+ news articles, which has been used by thousands of journalists, researchers, and everyday truth seekers since our founding.

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