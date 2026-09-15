WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD
4d

Excellent post and amazing video. Great job, Amber.

Reply
Share
Connie Baxter Marlow's avatar
Connie Baxter Marlow
2d

Great exploration Amber and Susan. Brilliantly moderated, Amber. Check out our 30-min episode “Cosmic Contact” of “In Search of the Future: The Series”’with Susan and Danny and others: https://bit.ly/CosmicContactED and the Roundtable with visionaries in the film https://bit.ly/CosmicContactRT1 ❤️🌀👽🕊️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amber Yang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture