WantToKnow.info

WantToKnow.info

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
Jan 22, 2025

Congratulations, Amber! There is no more important subject in today's world, and you have brought human stories that I had never heard to bear in service of uniting humanity against war.

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Dominik's avatar
Dominik
Feb 9, 2025

Wonderful video - this will make a difference one viewer at a time. God bless!

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